Thanks to the three writers for their letters published in the August 10th Daily Sun. Alternatively, two other letter writers should think seriously about their candidate’s desires, if elected to the Airport Authority wanting to implement an “unlimited travel budget.” Would such a change primarily benefit him or the citizens of Charlotte County?
America once had the smartest students in the world, at a time when the student-teacher ratio frequently exceeded 30 to 1. Since the 1950’s and '60’s, with the increasing influence of unions, that ratio is now down to 15 to 1 or lower, yet America’s students do not rank in the top 30 in math or science. Staff in 1950’s elementary schools had one principal, no assistant, and a limited office staff, etc. Teachers in the '50’s and '60’s were dedicated to the students, not a teacher’s union.
Fiscal responsibility will be tested in the coming months and years, unless and until our three branches of government in D.C. and our local elected officials, etc. judiciously uphold their fiduciary to their citizens.
There are “needs” and there are “wants.” Many projects in the pipeline, “pork” aka wants, should be considered strictly on their merits and most, if not all, should be shelved or eliminated entirely until all “needs” are met.
Two specific “needs” for Charlotte County: Significantly increase budget for testing and cleaning up Charlotte Harbor’s waters and push the septic to sewer conversion of all homes leaking sewage into our waterways.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.