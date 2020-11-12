Editor:
Thanks to Donald Trump, this election will be one for the history books. He single-handidly whipped the nation into a frenzy by saying the election will be rigged.
To prove him wrong, the system of checks and balances worked and the election brought out more voters than any other election before this. Thank you Donald Trump! Now don't let the door hit you on the way out.
Mike Howard
Rotonda West
