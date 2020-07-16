Editor:

Why can't Port Charlotte's Public Works division get their act together? You managed to pave all the streets in the Northwest area of the county, even streets with no homes on them, but failed to pave one of the main streets, Chancellor Boulevard. All we ever see is patch, patch, and more patches.

I did 20 years' service in the U.S. Navy Seabees and we never left a Third World country we were working in with a road looking like that. If you ask politely you might be able to get a Seabee team to show you how it's done.

Ron Larrivee

Port Charlotte

