Editor:
The U.S. Senate is considering passage of SB 7, a “red flag” gun confiscation law. Thirteen states have already enacted such draconian unconstitutional laws in one form or another.
Under this law, someone can have firearms confiscated without having committed a crime, charged with a crime, convicted of a crime or even threatened to commit a crime. A mere suspicion that someone may commit a crime does not constitute sufficient evidence to deprive anyone of their rights. Only when someone takes action toward committing a crime does it become a crime. This abridgment of our rights is intolerable.
In Maryland, recently, police executed a confiscation order against 61-year-old Gary Willis at 5:30 a.m. Willis answered the door with a pistol in his hand, then put it down as he was speaking with the officers. When officers told him they were going to confiscate his firearms, he became upset. He picked up the pistol, police wrestled with him, and Willis’ gun went off and struck no one. He was “legally” murdered on the spot.
Gun confiscation proponents claim that “red flag” laws are needed to stop mass shootings.
Please consider:
They were in effect in Connecticut at the time of the Newtown shooting.
They were in effect in California during the Thousand Oaks shooting.
They were in effect in Illinois during the Aurora shooting.
Not only are “red flag” laws ineffective, they violate the bedrock principle that everyone is considered innocent until proven guilty. We must oppose this with all our might.
Herb Friske
Arcadia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.