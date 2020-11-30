Editor:
Merry Christmas everyone. It’s that time again. Time to teach your kids about being proud to give to charities.
I had an eye welling experience Tuesday at the Englewood Walmart. Brian was with grandpa. Brian is a proud special boy with special needs. I noticed them approaching from the parking lot when Brian gave me a wave, of course I returned the wave with a “hey buddy.”
Grandpa gave Brian half of is pocket change and the boy carefully slipped said change into the red kettle and gave me a fist bump. Man, that got me.
Same thing happened when they were leaving. Brian was properly taught and may God bless that boy and his grandpa.
John Zinollit
Port Charlotte
