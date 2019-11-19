Editor:
Could someone please explain the absence of samples for red tide inside Charlotte Harbor since Nov. 8 (up to today Nov. 14) given that previous invasions have resulted in red tide in the highest concentrations there?
Prior to the current episode, the pollution I described in past letters has continued. All relevant agencies have to be aware of this. Shouldn't invasion of the harbor, demonstrated repeatedly over the last three years when the pollution is present, be a priority in monitoring the progression of this organism?
Linda Goodloe
Charlotte Harbor
