I reference the letter, “Warmist rhetoric is a sham,” in the Jan. 11 paper.
The author references Dr. Nils-Axel Morner claiming the oceans’ sea level is not rising. Morner is a widely discredited scientist on both sea level rise and on other theories that he has promoted including sub-surface evil rays that cause cancer and can be detected using dowsing sticks.
I draw readers attention to a serious paper in today’s Journal of Science, “How fast are the oceans warming?”
The oceans are warming, and warmer water expands, causing sea level rise. Add to that more and intense storms, increases in rainfall, and coral reefs dying. The melting ice caps are also contributing to sea level rise. The ocean water temperatures are rising 40 percent faster than five years ago. The oceans absorb 93 percent of the man-made excess heat trapped in the atmosphere by greenhouse gas emissions (mainly carbon dioxide and methane)
Of immediate concern for those of us who read the Sun is that red tide is directly associated with a warming Gulf of Mexico. The algae that causes red tide thrives in warm water with lots of nutrients. Red tide episodes will start earlier in the spring, last longer into the fall and be more intense with climate change warming Gulf waters.
Kerrigan Clough
Manasota Key
