Editor:
My husband and I are frequent visitors to Punta Gorda to visit my mother. The last two years we have encountered extreme red tide at all of our favorite beaches on our visits.
Always very disappointed and feel terrible for all the other visitors we encounter from Europe and across the country who have spent a lot of money to visit this area.
Also vague, disappointing and misleading are the websites to check for red tide, like visitbeaches.org. Website stated that respiratory irritation was slight, water clear, etc at the beach at Boca Grande. We drove 40 miles to the beach only to find it unbearable, a coughing couple on the beach. Walked around the village listening to all the disappointed tourists from many different countries complain about the situation.
All the valuable real estate on Boca is virtually worthless at this point. I wouldn’t take a house there if it were free.
We’re concerned that developers building large resorts like Allegiant's Sunseeker and every other builder/developer in Southwest Florida don’t seem to get it. Developers should be putting their money towards mitigating red tide or the entire Gulf Coast of Florida will become a series of ghost towns.
We would never visit the gulf again if my mother didn’t live here. It used to be the most amazing place ever and now the most depressing.
Karol Conrad
Salt Lake City, Utah
