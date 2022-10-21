When are Democrats going to get it. Obama said the “buzz kill” Democrats are going too far, worrying about issues that don’t effect other Democrats. You know who he’s talking about? Old white rich people that don’t share the same top issues. They don’t have to worry about food or gas costs, or high crime in there neighborhoods,
Not about hurt feelings. Obama told you that Biden wouldn’t make a good president, and he was right.
Trump was impeached for looking into Biden's corruption in Ukraine. Biden on TV tells Ukraine if they don’t fire the prosecutor investigating his son and Burisma, he wouldn’t get the billion dollars. Biden calls Saudi Arabia and begs them to wait on oil reductions until after midterms, or there will be repercussions. Sounds like a threat to me. See the hypocrisy here. Where’s the investigation?
Suspicious overseas wire transfers, a normal person, maybe one in a lifetime. Get this Hunter and Jim Biden, 150 suspicious wire transfers. Finally Hunter's going down for eluding taxes, money laundering, and lying on a federal gun application. Joe Biden and his family are corrupt, but Democrats spend all their time trying to find a crime on Trump, and Jan. 6th. Which neither does anything to help our country right now.
This administration and Democrats alike have shown they have no integrity whatsoever. A Red wave in November, that’s going to make their head spin, thank God America.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.