We are so disappointed to find that it appears there are still people who do not understand, or pretend they don't understand, the difference between causing red tide and sustaining red tide harmful algal blooms.

The Charlotte County Beaches and Shores Advisory Committee Agenda of June 6 included an article written by a staff writer from the Ocala Star Banner titled, in giant bold letters, "Currents Not Fertilizer Caused Red Tide." It is worrisome that there is no mention of how fertilizer can sustain a red tide.

The staff writer took an isolated study and seems to be turning it into propaganda. Many scientists, and now including Mote's updated FAQs, agree we need to reduce our nutrient pollution, especially nitrogen. This looks like a defense article from agriculture or mining.

It is very concerning that it looks like someone in the Beaches and Shores Committee is more concerned with protecting an interest other than our beaches. We think most people have no problem with farmers farming real food and using a little fertilizer.

A reduction in fertilizer nutrients by everyone is a cooperative way to protect Florida's water asset.

Ed, Alicia Smith

Englewood

