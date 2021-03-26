Editor:
Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda are known for the amazing water and beaches we have. But each year we get algae blooms (known as red tide) where many fish end up dying and wash up on to our shores and start to rot. During these times of the year when red tide is active there nearly aren’t as many beachgoers because of the terrible smell and look the dead fish cause. But we cause more harm to the fish than the red tide.
Red tide is naturally occurring, but we make it worse because of the amount of fertilizer we use. The fertilizer makes the red tide grow bigger because all red tide is algae blooms so when fertilizer gets added to a plant it helps it grow better and bigger. I think that we should start placing limits on the amount of fertilizer we use so we do not kill as many fish. So that way we can still go to our beach’s year-round without the trip getting ruined by the smell of rotting fish.
Chandler Parsons
Port Charlotte
