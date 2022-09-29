Most Thursdays this fall, middle school gyms across the county are packed with students and parents watching boys’ and girls’ basketball teams battle it out on the court. In fact, most every afternoon kids and coaches can be found in school gyms, school weight rooms, and school practice fields throughout Charlotte County.
At our district schools, kids are engaging in extracurricular sports that are free and supervised by caring adults. What a shame it would be if only kids whose parents could afford to pay for after school sports were able to participate.
The 2018 referendum enabled our school district to provide equipment, uniforms, transportation, and coaches’ stipends so that any Charlotte County child who wants to can participate in after school sports.
It’s common knowledge that exercise reduces levels of stress. Sports are associated with lower rates of anxiety, depression, and suicidal behavior in kids. Participation in sports doesn’t just reduce the risk of teen substance abuse and other reckless behaviors: team sports develop resilience, confidence, and social responsibility. Sleep, which is essential for maintaining mental health, also improves when kids are active.
Our local school district has proven itself to be a careful and frugal steward of the resources provided by the referendum. Voting "yes" so the district can continue to fund school sports for all is just one of the reasons I plan to vote to continue the referendum. I encourage my friends and neighbors to vote "yes" on their ballots, too.
