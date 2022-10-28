I am a proud product of Charlotte County Public Schools. I received my childhood education from Vineland Elementary, L.A. Ainger Middle, and Lemon Bay High and then went on to graduate from the University of Florida and earn a master’s degree. My husband and I returned to our hometown of Englewood so our children could also grow up in a wonderful community with excellent local schools.
Please join me in voting “Yes” to renew the Charlotte County Public Schools Referendum this Election Day in November! The referendum provides my children and children all over our county with a better education. The Referendum significantly increases teacher salaries so our schools can offer competitive pay to attract and retain superior teachers. It also increases security personnel to better protect our children in today’s (sometimes scary) world.
Our community and our schools are definitely hurting from the recent storm, and our children need our county’s support now more than ever! Well-funded schools and well-educated students lead to stronger communities with less crime. With the referendum, our high school graduation rate has soared to 91%, which is the highest in Charlotte County history! Also, our students are not forced to “pay to play” school sports and in music programs. The referendum has been vital to our schools and community, so again, please vote “Yes for Success” this November!
