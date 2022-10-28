On November 8, I urge the voters of Charlotte County to renew the school referendum funds by voting YEes for Success.
As a parent, I have seen firsthand the positive effects of the referendum funds. These funds provided my daughter and others the ability to be athletes, artists, and musicians by the elimination of pay-to-play, excessive art studio fees for supplies and high band fees to keep uniforms, and instruments functional. Prior to this funding source, there was talk about elimination of music and art programs. I could not imagine a school without music, and art programs.
I am also proud to be in my 20th year as a teacher in Charlotte County. I see the positive impacts of the referendum funds daily in my job. I have seen an increase in classroom support through paraprofessionals, counselors, psychologists, social workers, and support for our exceptional student learners. These funds have provided a funding source for field trips, hands on learning and the ability to continue to fund Music, Art, and STEM programs.
Referendum funds had a direct impact on the following: Students have outperformed the state average in reading; the graduation rate has increased to the highest in the district's history; School grades have been maintained and increased; safety and security has increased. Strong Schools=Strong Communities! Research shows well funded schools provide a strong community workforce, an increase in property values and lower crime rates.
Let’s support our students and our community! Vote yes for Success!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.