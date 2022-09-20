Editor:

In 2018 the residents of Charlotte County approved renewal of a referendum that supported the Charlotte County Public School system. Voters approved adding $1 for every $1,000 assessed property value after the Homestead Exemption to improve the school system for our students and remain competitive with other school systems in our region. The results have had an incredible impact on student success, and the referendum is back on the ballot for renewal this year.

