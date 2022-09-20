In 2018 the residents of Charlotte County approved renewal of a referendum that supported the Charlotte County Public School system. Voters approved adding $1 for every $1,000 assessed property value after the Homestead Exemption to improve the school system for our students and remain competitive with other school systems in our region. The results have had an incredible impact on student success, and the referendum is back on the ballot for renewal this year.
I have been a resident in Charlotte County since 2000, the first 15 years working in healthcare. When working as an employer, it became apparent the immense value of the Charlotte County Public School System to providing well educated students for our hospital’s success and to our patients’ care. It was an honor working closely with the school system to provide support for their teachers and staff members and supporting students as they continued their educational and professional careers.
The referendum is back on the ballot in November of 2022 and we need your support once again. The progress Charlotte County Schools has accomplished over the past four years will be lost if the referendum does not pass again this Fall. A high-quality school system has a direct impact on our community, by improving the quality of life and the services we receive from local employers.
On behalf of the students and employees of Charlotte County Public Schools, we thank you for your support and urge you to vote for the referendum renewal.
