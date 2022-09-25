In November 2018 the residents of Charlotte County voted to approve a tax referendum to support our local schools for a period of 4 years.
The funds collected: (1) increased school employees’ pay in an effort to retain and recruit great teachers & support staff, (2) added an extra 30 minutes of instructional time to the school day, (3) added 71 positions including security, math & reading coaches, paraprofessionals and behavioral health services staff, (4) eliminated “pay to participate” in extracurricular activities, (5) purchased & repaired musical instruments, and supplies for theatre & the arts, (6) augmented the aviation mechanic workforce program, and (7) enhanced training and professional development for staff.
Since the 2018 vote, 80% of our schools have increased or maintained their school grade, 70% of schools are graded “A” or “B”, the total number of “A” and “B” schools have increased each year, the total number of “C” schools in the district has reduced by 10%, Grade 3 students have outperformed the state average in reading, the graduation rate has increased to the highest it has been in district history, and the % of students graduating who are college and career ready has increased 16%!
Research shows that strong schools equal a strong community, by preparing a stronger workforce, raising property values and lowering crime.
Please, support our 15,000 school kids AND our community by voting Yes! In November to continue the School Referendum another 4 years.
