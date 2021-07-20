Editor:
We here in America are experiencing what should have been the end of the Covid 19 pandemic, but because so many obstinate people refuse to be vaccinated, the Delta Variant thrives, endangering us all. Most of these same people, are believers in the Big Lie of former President Trump, who not only refuses to admit he lost the election, but incited an uprising to overthrow our government. This is sedition, for anyone partaking in this movement.
Some letters to the editor praise this action! They accuse President Biden of everything from making our country energy dependent, to causing higher gas prices. Absurd! The inflation we're seeing is due to the pandemic and will ease as the pandemic ends, if more people get vaccinated.
Our standing in the world has been restored to what it was before the Trump Administration went "America First!" "No man is an island" applies to countries as well on this small planet. Our allies around the world rejoiced when Trump lost. Why do you think Republicans all over the country are trying to limit voting? Because they know that the more citizens vote, the less likely their candidates will win because anyone with any common sense can see this.
Lastly, Republicans voice "take back our country!" You know what they mean by this? They want white supremacy restored to what it was before.
Marvin Myszka
North Port
