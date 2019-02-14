Editor:
My wife and I put all our savings into this house that we purchased October 2018. The real estate agent told us all was fine and there is no disclosure at the time of purchase.
Nearly $6,000 on electrical work was spent by the elderly owner and now we have spent another $1,400 getting the electrical up to a safe standard.
Port Charlotte inspector came out and said all was OK on the new permitted service panel. Turned out the electrical contractor wired the hot water heater with two 20-amp trips, making it very dangerous.
We reported the numerous safety defects to the Florida Department of Business Regulation. They stated it is a civil matter and they can do nothing in regard to their license, even although this like many other electrical defects will not be addressed by this entity.
So what is the point of licensing, permitting and inspectors in this town that will not do their job properly? Is dangerous electrical not an issue? The entire purchasing of this home was a complete rip-off by many and it appears that from the "professional" real estate agents and "professional" journeymen the entire system in this town is a joke.
Barry Neil
Port Charlotte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.