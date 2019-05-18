Editor:
Let me remind the Sun that local governmental authority has led to further divisions among various stakeholder groups right here in our own backyard.
In my opinion, local regulations approved by our elected officials should be based on high-quality information and should be transparent to all. If regulations are necessary, the regulation under consideration should be designed in such a manner as to not undermine the good of the whole. That is to say, local government(s) should only regulate the needs we have in common rather than pass regulations that further divide us.
Social discontent is unfortunately becoming the new normal throughout some of our neighboring communities. I agree, regulating at the local level has its advantages, and can strike a happy medium between numerous stakeholder groups with differing opinions.
Jeff Scott
North Port
