Several letters in the Saturday and Sunday Editions of the Charlotte Sun, obviously submitted by Democrat acolytes, attempt to refute the Mueller Report, which consisted of millions of documents and five hundred witness statements. The investigation had been conducted by two hundred investigators, all registered Democrats, and headed by Robert Mueller who, over the years, was appointed and reappointed to Senate-confirmed positions by presidents George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama. Those letter writers and their fellow compadres, who obviously are tutored as to what topic on which to write, will learn within the next twelve months just who colluded and who obstructed, and it won’t be a Republican.

In the past, I have written letters to the editor addressing the coming criminal indictments of many of the top officials in Justice, CIA, NSA, and White House. I stand by those comments.

“The truth always comes out in the end no matter how hard anyone tries to hide it. Lies are just a temporary delay to the inevitable.” (author unknown)

Bob Reichert

17043 Torreon La.

Punta Gorda, FL 33955

