Editor:

Many, many thanks to the folks at Reid Nutrition at Merchant's Crossing. I tested positive for the virus. I called them and obviously was not going to walk into the store.

They put together my normal vitamin package and an immune system booster and mete me curbside. They have helped me and my family for a lot of years.

My only symptoms are loss of taste, weakness and being tired. In this world of so many folks arguing and only thinking about themselves, it is refreshing to know people like this still exist.

Ken Larson

Englewood

