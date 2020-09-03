Editor:
I found the Aug. 25 Sun article titled "Scientists say man got COVID-19 a second time" interesting. It was almost as interesting as the May article titled "Sailors on sidelined carrier get virus for second time."
I decided to dust off my second edition of "Medical Microbiology" (1994) and look for further information regarding reinfection. Here is an excerpt from that publication. "Based on serologic studies, coronaviruses cause approximately 10 to 15 percent of upper respiratory tract infections and pneumonias in humans. Antibodies to coronaviruses are uniformly present by adulthood, but reinfections are common despite the preexisting serum antibodies."
It appears that these articles are not really news at all as the idea of coronavirus reinfection has been known for at least 26 years.
Greg Dykhuizen
Englewood
