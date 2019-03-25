Editor:
The new "resort" being built by Allegiant Airways is a white elephant still on the drawing boards that should be reconsidered and aborted while it still can be, before it becomes the reincarnation of Fort Myers/Fort Myers Beach permanent traffic snarl and year-long traffic debacle funded by all Charlotte County taxpayers.
All submissions concerning environmental impact need to be thoroughly revisited for accuracy, honesty and truth.
These types of submissions are notoriously and routinely misrepresentations designed to collect their exorbitant fees by successfully obtaining their clients desires.
To not do this is to sign off forever any semblance of free-flowing traffic on the U.S. 41 corridor at any time of the year.
When AAA starts routing trips around the known "bottleneck" it will be the end of commercial activity in Charlotte Harbor.
In addition, because there is no municipality north of the Peace River, all Charlotte County taxpayers will be on the hook for government expenses and cost overruns, including the total costs of installing traffic regulation with all of its electronic requirements and permanent maintenance.
Jim Black
Punta Gorda
