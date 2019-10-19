Editor:
A writer thinks Hitler's invasion of Poland was the cause of WWII. A historian would classify it as a "proximate" cause. Just as the firing on Fort Sumter was a "proximate" cause of the American Civil War. Each incident was not the "root" cause of the war.
A war has many causes. The causes for the Civil War started at the founding of the country. Actions and decisions taken/made then and in the intervening years led to many causes. The root cause was slavery. Other causes: states rights, secession , economics and regional pride.
The roots of WWII started with Germany's defeat in WWI and the onerous terms imposed on Germany by the Treaty of Versailles. An understanding of the causes of WWII might start with reading William L. Shirer's "The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich". The root cause of WWII was extreme nationalism via the creation of a National Socialist state.
It was imperative that Germany reestablish its primacy in the nations of the world. This goal led to the annexation of other nations, Czechoslovakia, etc; blaming a common enemy, the Jews; stirring slogans, "sieg heils." Germans declared themselves the Nordic/Aryan "master race." There is no clearer example of rampant "Nationalism."
Throughout history the two primary root causes of war: religion and nationalism.
Lassie, I never thought you would be an exemplar of evil.
Please leave God out of it.
"Be not so blinded by patriotism, so as to lose sight of right and wrong” G.W.
John J. Marshall
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.