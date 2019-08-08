Editor:
To all Christians who feel they are being persecuted for their religious beliefs: I am having a difficult time understanding how and by whom.
On the contrary, as a non-Christian, I find that I am more and more being forced to conform to your beliefs instead of my own. If, as a Christian, you choose to have "In God We Trust" all over your house, that is your privilege. But placing it in public schools paid for, in part, by my tax money goes against my beliefs.
If you choose not to have an abortion that is your right but making it impossible for me to do so goes against my beliefs. If you want to wear a symbol of your religion on your person, go for it. But using a part of my tax money to support maintaining a religious symbol on public property goes against my beliefs. If you choose to send your children to religious schools, that's fine. But as I support public education, why should I be forced to underwrite your beliefs?
If I remember my history correctly, this country was founded by those seeking religious freedom and escaping religious tyranny. Our forefathers were wise and deliberate in not establishing a national religion. And while Christianity may be practiced by the majority of Americans, it certainly should not become the only legally sanctioned belief system.
You have a choice. I should as well. If anyone is being persecuted, it is the rest of us.
Barbara Deeble
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.