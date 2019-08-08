Editor:

To all Christians who feel they are being persecuted for their religious beliefs: I am having a difficult time understanding how and by whom.

On the contrary, as a non-Christian, I find that I am more and more being forced to conform to your beliefs instead of my own. If, as a Christian, you choose to have "In God We Trust" all over your house, that is your privilege. But placing it in public schools paid for, in part, by my tax money goes against my beliefs.

If you choose not to have an abortion that is your right but making it impossible for me to do so goes against my beliefs. If you want to wear a symbol of your religion on your person, go for it. But using a part of my tax money to support maintaining a religious symbol on public property goes against my beliefs. If you choose to send your children to religious schools, that's fine. But as I support public education, why should I be forced to underwrite your beliefs?

If I remember my history correctly, this country was founded by those seeking religious freedom and escaping religious tyranny. Our forefathers were wise and deliberate in not establishing a national religion. And while Christianity may be practiced by the majority of Americans, it certainly should not become the only legally sanctioned belief system.

You have a choice. I should as well. If anyone is being persecuted, it is the rest of us.

Barbara Deeble

Port Charlotte

