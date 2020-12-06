Editor:

Since the beginning of our lives, we have learned that religion is a topic that should not be talked about in public school systems. Many contributors go into this reasoning, saying that it is a touchy subject or that we don't need to be forceful in our opinions.

The truth of the matter is, I don't think people want to face the hard truth that religion brings to the table. Religion can be a touchy subject when there are many different backgrounds in one group setting. Still, it all comes down to diversity, respect, and knowledge. To have and practice these three things will allow schools to have freedom even in a place that can be controversial.

Diversity is one of the most critical components in one's personality. To have diversity is to have respect and knowledge of others' opinions, beliefs, and thoughts. To be a diverse person is what enhances our learning abilities. Respect and knowledge follow diversity because when touching on a subject that may be uncomfortable or unknown to many people, you have to have an open mind and be respectful of anything that may enter the conversation.

Overall, it is essential to have religion in school systems because it creates a diverse setting and allows students and teachers to open their minds to subjects beyond the classroom.

Faith Hickory

Punta Gorda


