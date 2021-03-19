Editor:
I was very pleased to see the article (March 14) about the efforts of young Democrats led by Patrick Abel to run candidates this year for 11 elective local offices. It's refreshing to have young people step up in our local as well as our state and national political arena.
However, if you are a parent, grandparent, aunt, uncle, brother, sister, or anyone else who values young people, their energy, and their ideas, consider the disparagement handed these young Democrats by Charlotte County's Republican Party Chairman, Gene Murtha: "They're kids, they don't know anything — other than coming out of an education that's certainly slanted to the left," he says. "They really don't have too much going for them."
Seriously, Gene Murtha, is that what you think of the younger generation? Do your age and life experiences really give you a license to be malevolently judgmental? Do you think the young people in your family have nothing much going for them either? Shame on you, Mr. Murtha!
James Williams
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.