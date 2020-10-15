Editor:
The philosophy of socialism has its roots in the religion of Jesus; the brotherhood of men.
Socialism strides to create a moral society with justice and opportunity for all.
No society can progress very far when it permits idleness or tolerates poverty. Both conditions are due to the failure of social and economic fairness.
A moral society should aim to preserve the self-respect of its citizenry and afford every normal individual adequate opportunity with adequate compensation, for self-realization.
There is no such thing as common labor.
All labor is a service to society and even to God who created this planet for all men to live on, share and maintain.
Not for one nation, not for one race but for all men.
All men are God’s children!
Tina Van Polanen
Port Charlotte
