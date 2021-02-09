Editor:
After patiently sitting in front of my computer every day trying to apply for a vaccine appointment since Gov. DeSantis introduced his Florida Covid-19 vaccine program, I want to rename this badly designed administratively mismanaged effort. An appropriate title would be the "DeSantis Covid-19 vaccine lottery horror show."
Pray for Florida's future and remember this system's disaster should he run again for public office.
Meanwhile wear a mask and follow CDC vVirus protection recommendations.
Joseph Batal
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.