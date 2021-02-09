Editor:

After patiently sitting in front of my computer every day trying to apply for a vaccine appointment since Gov. DeSantis introduced his Florida Covid-19 vaccine program, I want to rename this badly designed administratively mismanaged effort. An appropriate title would be the "DeSantis Covid-19 vaccine lottery horror show."

Pray for Florida's future and remember this system's disaster should he run again for public office.

Meanwhile wear a mask and follow CDC vVirus protection recommendations.

Joseph Batal

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments