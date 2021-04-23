Editor:

I always believed in freedom of the press and I’m sure YouTube and the other social media sites believed in it too, until the lies started. Gov. DeSantis charged that You Tube discriminated against conservatives when they removed his erroneous statement that masks and lockdowns didn’t stop the spread of Covid 19. His attack was using Trump’s playbook, and he should know by now, that masks and lockdowns helped quell the spread of the disease.

In today’s paper, April 16, DeSantis’ education chief states that masks will be voluntary for students and teachers in the fall. What about consulting teachers who will be risking their lives doing their jobs to see how they feel? And why not wait until closer to August to make these decisions?

If the CDC states it will be safe, then we citizens will feel comfortable with their decision. Why do some people feel they are more qualified to oppose a group of epidemiologists who spent their lives studying this subject? Isn’t this better than taking Lysol? Some Floridians may have forgotten already about the favoritism in vaccine distribution that DeSantis showed to his party’s donors like Publix and his friendly builder Neal, whose property owners were vaccinated at their own communities. Remember this when election time comes around. Money talked.

Betty Brent

North Port

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments