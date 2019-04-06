Editor:
After reading Republicans are morally bankrupt, I had to answer. The Green New Deal is a joke by an ex-bartender who hasn't got a clue. At the expense of $90 trillion it eliminates all transportation except electric cars. This country cannot afford that program.
I agree it would be nice for free collage, free everything, but it is at a high price. Obamacare was a great idea, but the average family has a deductible too high to ever reach and it needs to be replaced with affordable lower-deductible insurance.
As far as Medicaid requiring calories to be listed on fast-food menus, not many people even pay attention to it. As far as the cuts in Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security are concerned, I do not know where you got those figures because they are not true facts.
Socialism is not what we want in the U.S. I do not want to live in a socialist country. I love America.
Countries like Sweden have free college, free insurance etc., but the one thing nobody talks about is their tax rate is in the 61.85 percent range, which means you still have to pay for housing, food, vehicles, etc. on less then 40 percent of what you earn.
I think political correctness has to end and let's go back to being America, home of the free, not free things.
God bless America.
Danny Rossetti
Port Charlotte
