Editor:
Thirty-five U.S. Senators, including our own Senators Scott and Rubio, voted to defeat a House-passed bill authorizing a commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol.
Reflecting the non-partisan nature of the process, six Republican senators joined Democrats voting to proceed with the investigation of one of the darkest days in U.S. history.
Those of us who think Democracy means the majority vote wins are left to scratch our heads and wonder how a 60% vote is a loss.
For Floridians, the important thing is to remember at the ballot box how our senators voted on this matter.
Never forget.
Bill Welsch
Punta Gorda
