Editor:

With the help of the entertainment media and the conscience of thinking people, racism was on the decline. Unscrupulous Russ Limbaugh, Fox News and others became famous by used innuendoes, borderline race remarks and making fun of Black leaders. They appeal to the bigots while legitimizing discrimination. This caused a setback in the progress of human relationships.

It is very difficult for some people to overcome deeply indoctrinated feeling about race relations. However, to heal our nation, it is imperative people understand there were no second class races, all people are created equal. Our Bill of Rights guarantees this to all.

Hank Pruitt

Port Charlotte

