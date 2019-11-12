Editor:
With the help of the entertainment media and the conscience of thinking people, racism was on the decline. Unscrupulous Russ Limbaugh, Fox News and others became famous by used innuendoes, borderline race remarks and making fun of Black leaders. They appeal to the bigots while legitimizing discrimination. This caused a setback in the progress of human relationships.
It is very difficult for some people to overcome deeply indoctrinated feeling about race relations. However, to heal our nation, it is imperative people understand there were no second class races, all people are created equal. Our Bill of Rights guarantees this to all.
Hank Pruitt
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.