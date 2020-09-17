Editor:
In a letter to the editor, (Sept. 4, 2020) we are warned us about right wing militias as a threat to the U.S. His thoughts are very informative and thought-provoking.
Robert Kennedy, Jr. said that his dad, RFK, in one of his discussions with him and his siblings, reminded them that "Germany had been the best-educated, most culturally advanced, most tolerant, most democratic nation in Europe when its people elected Hitler as their chancellor."
The writer quoted the philosopher George Santayana. It's a quote that should be indelible in our memory.
Tony Battista
Port Charlotte
