Editor:

In a letter to the editor, (Sept. 4, 2020) we are warned us about right wing militias as a threat to the U.S. His thoughts are very informative and thought-provoking.

Robert Kennedy, Jr. said that his dad, RFK, in one of his discussions with him and his siblings, reminded them that "Germany had been the best-educated, most culturally advanced, most tolerant, most democratic nation in Europe when its people elected Hitler as their chancellor."

The writer quoted the philosopher George Santayana. It's a quote that should be indelible in our memory.

Tony Battista

Port Charlotte

