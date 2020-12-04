Editor:
Enough is enough. America can’t get rid of this lying loser soon enough. I am sooo tired of his whining (and that of his brainless minions) about the election in which he was trounced! I told someone it’s a shame he can’t take it like a man, like Hilary and Romney and Gore and McCain. l but then I was reminded of whom I was speaking. Oh yeah, right, Trump. Never has “manned up” in his entire spoiled rich brat life.
You lost…get over it! But I feel so much better now that indeed America decided to flush the toilet so to speak. Now we get to see the traitor dragged out of the White House kicking and screaming like the spoiled 5-year-old he is. Then the fun begins….wait til the prosecutors get ahold of him and his loser children in court. No more protection of being the POTUS.
Undeniably the most corrupt administration in history (eight administration officials indicted and/or in jail) will be his legacy. Someone wrote that his face should be added to Mount Rushmore. What? No, Mount Trashmore (county dump) would be more appropriate.
Too bad his lap dog from South Carolina won. He is as much a traitor to this country as the loser. So, while he is famous for his 17,000 lies while in office, he will be remembered for the biggest one of all….his oath to uphold and honor the Constitution. Let’s remember him as the traitor his is.
Christopher Nelson
Punta Gorda
