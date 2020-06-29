Editor:
Recent articles about the increase in local fireworks usage made me realize many people may not be aware of the effect fireworks can have on veterans with PTSD. In my research as a copywriter, I came across a nonprofit association called "Military With PTSD" that offers free or low-cost yard signs so veterans can inform their neighbors that fireworks can negatively affect them. People should try to be sensitive to setting off loud fireworks if they know of a neighbor veteran or see the signs in their area. For more information, people can contact https://www.militarywithptsd.org.
Paul Reed
Port Charlotte
