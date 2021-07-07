Editor:
For all of you who are comfortable with your lives, remember that Christians are not only called to comfort the afflicted, but also to afflict the comfortable. Those of you who feel entitled because you have been fortunate enough to have had a good job, are able to purchase a home, and support a family, please think about those who are not as fortunate.
Perhaps their lack of fortune has little to do with the lack of skill or ability but is explained by their skin or gender or even their religion.
Before acting on the fear of others who are different, we need to do some serious reflection. If you feel you must put down others so you can stay on top of the heap, then you are living with an attitude making it difficult for all of us to lead healthy happy lives on planet earth.
We are our brothers' and sisters' keepers.
We are one race, the human race. Some 99.5% of our genetic makeup is the same, and those small parts that make us different are only a fraction of what it means to be human. We should all strive to be color and gender blind and to look at others as fellow humans deserving of dignity and respect.
Christianity, Judaism, Islam and other religions all tell us to uphold that responsibility.
Ginny Diehm
Punta Gorda
