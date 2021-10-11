In early September, President Biden issued a clarion call to mandate the COVID vaccine.
A month later, local Republicans are still bemoaning their loss of perceived personal freedoms and name-calling people who don't agree with them. Like most of their letters to the Sun, they are predictable in their lack of cogent argument and critical thinking.
We are at war with COVID, all the GOP seems able to do – especially in Florida -- is whine about masks and eschew vaccinations. I'm guessing they all probably have gotten vaccines for smallpox, measles, polio, and other contagious diseases, and live healthier lives because of them. It’s as though nothing else matters.
And, if anything else does matter to them, it's not letting women have control over their own reproductive health, gerrymandering districts and suppressing voters to ensure they can choose their voters rather than have voters choose, and following their Republican Congressman Steube’s footsteps by doing nothing other than finding fault with ending a 20-year war in Afghanistan. It almost seems as though the GOP has found a strong streak of Taliban in them.
I say it's time to get seriously serious with the seriously stupid. Do any of these Trumpian Republicans remember: "Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country." Our country would be a lot better off if they did.
