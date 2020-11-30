Editor:
It’s not your birthday…
When one sees the lights, trees and decorations of the Christmas season, it’s overlook the “reason for the season.” Yes, there is a gift sharing experience among friends and family, but one needs to take some time to recognize the purpose behind the first Christmas: to bring gifts which honor the Christ child.
This time of year is more than Black Friday sales, Rudolph and Frosty the Snowman. And no, “grandma didn’t get run over by a reindeer.” Somehow, one can find some time to bow down to the “king of kings” and "Lord of all” who brought peace of Earth and goodwill to men.
With so much distress this holiday season with Covid, unemployment and the challenges of food and shelter distress, it’s easy to become alienated to our real purpose in life. A Wayne Watson song helps us understand:
"For such a time as this, I was placed upon the Earth
To hear the voice of God and do His will whatever that is.
Yes, enjoy the holidays, but stop to realize: it’s not your birthday."
Rick Hayman
Port Charlotte
