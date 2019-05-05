Editor:
Some candidates for the presidency are promoting Medicare for all, while others are saying we can't afford it and alleging it will cost "trillions" of dollars.
It seems to me that to come to any decision on this, we need to know what it is costing us now. We hear statistics that indicate we now pay some of the highest health care costs on the planet and that we get very poor outcomes for our money. We know we pay way more for our prescription drugs than people do elsewhere in the world. But do we take into account the costs of private health insurance?
Insurance company stocks are bought by investors who want to profit from them. In order for that to happen, all of us have to pay more for the insurance than our health care costs the insurance company. Whatever profit they make does nothing for our health.
Single payer, or Medicare for all, would remove that amount. Has anyone done a totaling of what all the health insurance company's profits are? The fact that many patients don't have health insurance causes them to become very ill before seeking treatment. When they are seen, it is in an emergency room, costing dearly. Who pays? We all do through higher costs on our bills. If everyone had health insurance, this wouldn't happen.
It really seems to me that it is very reasonable to wonder about the profits made by the insurance companies, because they do not help our health in any way.
Dorothy Gaylord
Punta Gorda
