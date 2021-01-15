Editor:
I read with total disgust in the North Port Sun that one of Sarasota County's commissioners, Christian Ziegler, attended the riot and mob scene in D.C . Jan. 6. His comments in the paper that "this was a peaceful demonstration" insults my intelligence.
I'm sorry but this was an attack on our nation and our principles and if the Sarasota County commissioners condone this kind of behavior they have their consciences to deal with. Perhaps if they agree with the actions of mobsters, seditionists and terrorists, they should all resign.
I used to be proud to be an American, but we all need to reassess where are true beliefs reside to restore complete faith in this beacon of freedom in the world. I hope I can regain my trust in our beliefs after these despicable actions by our leaders and misguided fellow citizens.
Sad day for America. Christian Ziegler, and by association his wife Bridget, must be removed from office in Sarasota County as soon as possible. Our democracy cannot condone the treasonist actions of any elected officials in this great nation. Thank you
Tim Davis
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.