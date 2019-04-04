Editor:
All those who no longer need their health care (ACA, etc.) do not have to worry. Your president is taking care of this for you.
Please vote for your Republican representatives so that they can help the president in his endeavors to remove this burden from you.
Andrew Schyhol
Punta Gorda
