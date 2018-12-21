Editor:
I am a resident of this fair city who uses Fisherman’s Village quite often to entertain, or just have a relaxing dinner with my family.
I am appalled at the new owner's rate increase to our favorite restaurants. First, it was the tenants of time share, and now it is the iconic restaurants of the city. While I understand a rate increase is inevitable when you are upgrading a property, a 10-fold rate increase is totally out of line.
Harpoon Harry’s and Captain’s Table have a huge following in this county, and ATA Fishville may very well find themselves with no patrons to support them. If we lose Harpoon Harry’s and the Captain's Table, I for one, will no longer set foot in Fisherman‘s Village.
Paula Johnson
Punta Gorda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.