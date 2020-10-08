Editor:

I am outraged that Congress is leaving Washington without passing additional COVID-19 relief. Where is the urgency for the millions of Americans still suffering through the worst economic crisis in a century?

The situation for American renters and landlords is particularly dire. Economist Mark Zandi estimates that renters already owe $25 billion in back rent, which could grow to $70 billion by January. Without help, unemployed renters and their landlords will continue to accumulate bills they cannot pay. The House of Representatives passed $100 billion in rental assistance back in May, but the Senate has done nothing.

Families struggling to keep a roof over their heads and food on the table should not be left to face this crisis alone. I urge our members of Congress, and the President, to get their priorities straight and pass a strong COVID-19 relief bill ASAP that includes $100 billion in rental assistance.

Colonel Meyer

North Port

