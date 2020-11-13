Editor:
I am pleased that Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell finally sees a new COVID relief bill as his top priority after the election. Better late than never. Low-income renters have waited months to get help while the Senate did nothing.
American renters and landlords are in a dire situation. While the CDC has invoked a national eviction moratorium, unpaid rent continues to accumulate putting both in a deep financial hole. Estimates are that without emergency rental assistance, over 12 million renters could owe an average of $5,400 in back rent by December. That puts them at risk of immediate eviction when the moratorium ends.
The House has passed emergency rental assistance twice in the last five months. It's time for the Senate to do the same. I urge leaders in Washington to pass a strong COVID-19 relief bill ASAP that includes at least $100 billion in rental assistance.
Patricia DeLuca
Nokomis
