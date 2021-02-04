Editor:

I read the article about the family who lost their rental in Englewood to a fire. They would not be out of luck concerning their possessions if they had rental insurance. This covers all of a renter’s possessions.

The landlord’s policy is only for the building and their possessions. If you know renters encourage them to get renter’s insurance.

Bill Loughan

Englewood

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments