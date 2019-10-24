Editor:
The death of Rep. Elijah Cummings, chairman of the House Oversight Committee during the impeachment inquiry, is the loss of a truly fine American.
This dedicated man, son of sharecroppers, won distinction at university, later a law degree, he became a prominent human rights advocate, and finally elected to the House.
Cummings worked tirelessly, despite serious medical problems, honoring the principles of our Constitution. He fought for the rule of law and for the civilized behavior needed to make America whole again.
Representative and chairman Cummings will surely be missed by those who recognized and appreciated his resolute commitment to honesty in the investigations.
This man died a person of distinction and a true American patriot.
Norma Hamilton
Punta Gorda
