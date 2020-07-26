Editor:
I am totally disappointed that State Rep.Michael Grant addressed none of the issues I raised with him detailing unreasonable and expensive regulations by a state agency; and price gouging by the very few companies this state agency licenses to ensure people are compliant. Grant did not request any more information from me. He just forwarded my email to the Florida state agency that has previously threatened legal action against us. This agency responded with some misinformation and didn't address nor was concerned with our issues.
So, who do you turn to when you believe you have legitimate concerns with a powerful state agency and the state regulations they enforce. Apparently, our state representative is not the person. Grant did email me again and callously stated that he has no control over enforcement of Florida state regulations. Again, I ask who does? I thought heavy handed court action by the state enforcing regulations that unfairly impose financial burdens on many lower income homeowners should concern Grant.
Grant’s constituent service for citizens is non-existent if all he does is forward our emails and concerns to other agencies. I assumed Michael Grant was my advocate, but he showed zero interest in following up with us. Maybe, he is too busy being the Majority Whip for the Republican Party. I will not vote for Mr. Grant because of his basic inability to “represent.” I hope the Sun newspapers will spend more time engaging local legislators and reporting what they have done for their constituents.
Wayne Covell
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.