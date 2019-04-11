Editor:
I was appalled at Rep. Grant's recent "setting the record straight" column. He plainly doesn't understand his "first duty," even though its in his title.
He is supposed to represent the interests of his constituents. If he doesn't answer emails or calls how is he representing us?
Of course we need a shelter, but do we want one out in Babcock Ranch? Questions arise, but we weren't consulted. Are there alternatives? Cost-effectiveness? Accessibility? (Bermont Road, really?)
To justify his actions, he claims limited time to get state funding. It's the same limits as every representative past and present. He hopes nobody "is unable to find refuge from storm surge because some elected official argued over a word or two."
This creating a sense of fear and urgency is an old sales tactic and a disgraceful gambit when used by a public official.
He says that he spoke with commissioners privately (obviously, not Joe Tiseo). How sunshine is that? The commissioners hold public meetings on actions that effect us. They understand representation.
I commend Commissioner Tiseo for bringing this to light. Grant needs a dictionary to look up the overuse and misuse of calling something "fake." This is a legitimate concern from one of our commissioners that had not come fully before the board and the public. Just because you don't like answering to your constituents doesn't make it "fake."
Sue Simmons
Port Charlotte
