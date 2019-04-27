Editor:
Rep. Grant's HB 3, this takes away occupational licensing from local governments for painting, driveway, interior remodeling, tile, stuccoing, others. Less regulations for incompetence, more unfinished projects, no proof of insurance or financial responsibility.
It will bring in fly-by-nights that failed elsewhere with no checks and balances. Just remember after Hurricane Charley.
Rep. Grant seems to care more for special interests then the citizens of Florida. His other bill, HB 3139, he purposely lied saying Charlotte County was a partner in this bill to provide a field house in the guise of a shelter for Kitson Babcock Ranch whereas others would pay for it, such as the state, $8 million; Charlotte County, $2 million; FPL, $3 million; others, $7 million.
If you read the appropriations project request of HB 3139 there are many misrepresentations, such as years funding, also the citizens that are to be served by this shelter. Kitson probably had a say in this as such people are not included where it states, "Select all that apply to the target population."
It seems that Kitson only wants the cream of the crop on his Babcock Ranch field house/shelter and had Rep. Grant include that in HB 3139. Grant seems to represent special interests and not the voters and citizens of his district and state. He is a poor excuse as a politician.
Stephen Rabinowitz
Punta Gorda
